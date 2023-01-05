Javed Ali begins the year with a lilting melody with ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’

Hyderabad: After giving us arguably the song of the year in ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa’, singer Javed Ali is all set to begin 2023 with his latest single ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’. The soothing romantic track has Javed’s inimitable touch and it’s bound to tug at your heartstrings.

‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ features Aamir Ali and actor Neha Khand whose chemistry is one of the USPs of this song. The track composed by Anmol Daniel and penned by Pankaj Dixit released on January 5 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Apart from being a wonderfully soulful song, ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ has a beautiful storyline with a twist in the end that will make the audiences misty eyed. Commenting on the track, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, says, “The track has a beautiful melody and Javed Ali and Anmol have created magic. Pankaj Dixit’s lyrics are simple and yet so deep and meaningful. The messaging of the song, ‘True Love Never Ends’, resonated with our audiences. Post the party season, a lilting melody like ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ is a welcome change,” he says.

Commenting on the song, Javed Ali says, “‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ is the ideal track to begin the new year with. We are extremely happy to see the response we are getting and it’s very encouraging as an artiste to see independent music being lapped up like this. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on this song. The entire team has been on the same page since day one and that just made the journey all the more beautiful. I hope the track continues to make its place in people’s hearts in the days to come.”