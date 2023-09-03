| Jawan Reflects Upon How We Can Make A Change That We Want Around Us Shah Rukh Khan

"The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right," SRK wrote on X.

By PTI Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said his much-anticipated film “Jawan” is about empowering women and fighting for the right. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, “Jawan” outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society. The high-octane action thriller is set to arrive in theatres on September 7.

During an #AskSRK session with his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shah Rukh was asked about the message he is trying to convey through “Jawan”. “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right,” he wrote.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

Asked how he would define his character in the film, Shah Rukh said: “Upright, honest and patriotic.” The 58-year-old superstar described the film as a “mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool background music!” Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has created the soudtrack for the film.

Shah Rukh said the film is a product of three years of immense hardwork and now he is “excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theatres!” Advance booking for “Jawan” opened on Friday.

Talking about his biggest learning in life, the superstar said one can achieve anything they believe in with hard work and prayers. “I have learnt this in my life… if the mind can conceive it, the heart can believe it… then you can achieve it. Work always like that and don’t forget to pray!” he wrote.

Shah Rukh said he is happy that audiences are returning to the theatres for the community watching experience. “I feel blessed by the love of so many people! My family and I are eternally grateful to all for this immense love,” he said.

When one of the fans asked him about his childhood memories of visiting his grandparents in Hyderabad, the superstar recalled going to Charminar and eating delicious food at home.

He also shared that Rajkumar Hirani, the director of his next film “Dunki”, loved the trailer of “Jawan” and has been supportive. “Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive,” SRK wrote.

The film star recently visited Chennai for a pre-release event of “Jawan”, attended by the cast and crew, and a host of talented actors and musicians from the Tamil industry.

Shah Rukh said he met screen icons Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay on his short trip and would like to meet Ajith on his next visit to the city.