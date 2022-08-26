Jay Shah should quit BCCI secretary post: former MP Hanumantha Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:08 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

V Hanumantha Rao speaking to media in Hyderabad on Friday. Speaking on Friday, Hanumantha Rao said, “It is not right for Amit Shah's son Jay Shah to continue in the BCCI even after his term ends. According to the Lodha Committee no one should serve more than two terms.

Hyderabad: Taking an objection to the continuation of Jay Shah as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former MP and Sports Minister V Hanumantha Rao said that the Indian cricket board should follow the Lodha Committee recommendations and form a new body.

Speaking on Friday, Hanumantha Rao said, “It is not right for Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah to continue in the BCCI even after his term ends. According to the Lodha Committee no one should serve more than two terms.

Even those who have served two terms are still continuing in the BCCI now. It is time they give chances to newcomers. How can Jay Shah continue even after working for six years?. I doubt Amit Shah’s interference here,” he said.