Hyderabad Hoopsters clinch 8th TS inter-district basketball championship

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:03 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district basketball team thrashed Medchal and Malkajgiri district 106-73 to clinch the 8th Telangana State inter-district basketball championship at the Don Bosco School, on Friday.

Both teams began well fighting for each point. Hyderabad’s Kaushik scored seven points to Sowmya of Medchal & Malkajgiri’s four points as Hyderabad tok a 19-12 leda in the first quarter.

Hyderabad increased their pace in the next quarter scoring 21 points through Santosh, Nathan and Gowtham. With their tight defense led by Subhash, who effected many blocks, restricted Medchal & Malkajgiri to just 13 points through Sachin and Samuel as Hyderabad comfortably led 40–25 at half time.

After a change of ends Hyderabad maintained the same tempo scoring 22 points and restricting Medchal & Malkajgiri to just 10 points to extend the lead 62–35 at end of 3rd quarter.

Subhash did the bulk of the scoring for Hyderabad from the paint using his height perfectly. In the high scoring fourth quarter, Hyderabad scored 43 to cruise to a big victory. For Hyderabad, Nathan ended up with 32 points while Santosh and Subhash added 15 and 12 respectively. For the losing outfit, Samuel, with 19 points, was the top scorer.

Results: Final: Hyderabad 106 (Nathan 32; Santosh 15; Subhash 12) bt Medchal & Malkajgiri 73 (Samuel 19; Vybhav 11).