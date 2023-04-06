JEE Main Session 2: Students find exam moderate to easy

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main second session was moderate to easy on the difficulty levels for several students who appeared for the test here on Thursday.

However, problems in the mathematics subject involved lengthy calculations that consumed a lot of time. Though the mathematics problems were based on the basic concepts, there were several questions in the numerical section that required lengthy calculation.

Some students found a few multiple choice questions to be tricky. “Out of 30 questions in the mathematics subject, eight were easy to answer and another 10 questions I could comfortably arrive at solutions. Other questions involved too lengthy calculations,” said Chetan Reddy, a JEE aspirant who appeared for the exam in the city.

On the other hand, several JEE aspirants had a field day answering the physics questions as the majority of them were easy and formula based. More questions were from the Class XII syllabus.

Chemistry subject that generally turns out to be easy was moderate on difficulty levels and maximum questions were from NCERT syllabus. Equal number of questions were asked from organic and in-organic areas, while there were a few questions from the physical chemistry chapters. “Compared to the first session of JEE Main 2023, I found this test to be easy,” said an aspirant Siddharth.

According to Sri Chaitanya all India IIT Coordinator M Umasankar, JEE Main second session was on the similar lines of the first session. Mathematics and chemistry subjects would be major factors for scoring good percentiles and all India ranks. Toppers, medium and slow learners could score over 290, 150 and 60 marks respectively in this test, he said.

A total of 9.40 lakh students in the country have submitted their applications to appear in the examination, which will be conducted on April 8, 10, 11 and 12.