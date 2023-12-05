No change in JEE Advanced syllabus

Students will need to prepare more topics for JEE Advanced

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Students wanting to get into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology have to push themselves a little extra to crack the entrance examination. Unlike the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, the JEE Advanced syllabus remained changed for the next year.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Madras that is organising the examination next year has not tweaked the syllabus, leaving students to also prepare the topics that were left out from the JEE Main 2024. In order to sit for the JEE Advanced, candidates must first clear the JEE Main and should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates.

Also Read Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare students excel in JEE Advanced 2023 results

This year, in tune with the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum for Class 11 and 12, the National Testing Agency that is conducting JEE Main 2024 removed some chapters and topics in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Topics removed from Chemistry include states of matter, solid state and surface chemistry in physical chemistry, group 1 and 2, environmental chemistry, while in Physics, as per coaching experts, a total of 14 topics including Newton’s Law of Cooling, Doppler effect in sound, potentiometer were done away with.

Topics such as scalar and vector triple products in vector algebra, Bernoulli trials and binomial distribution in probability, trigonometric equations and chapters of mathematical reasoning and mathematical inductions have been removed in the Mathematics section. Though these topics have been left out from the JEE Main, candidates have to prepare them for the JEE Advanced.

According to coaching experts, the JEE Advanced syllabus remained unchanged as it was revised last year and revising the syllabus again was not feasible given the short time.Going by the syllabus, there are no changes for JEE Advanced 2024 said D Sankara Rao, Dean Sri Chaitanya Junior College Kukatpally.

Like every year, the JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions with the first session scheduled to be held between January 24 and February 1, and second session between April 1 and 15. Similarly, the JEE Advanced will be conducted on May 26.