JEE Main 2024 paper I analysis: Easy to moderate

In comparison with the first shift, students found mathematics section questions to be lengthy and time consuming in the second shift.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for paper I (BE/BTech) examination conducted on Saturday turned out to be easy to moderate on difficulty levels for students.

According to students who appeared for the test in the city, assertion and reasoning questions were not asked in the mathematics section this time. However, there were statement I and II based questions.

Similarly, students were tested with one each assertion and reasoning question in physics and chemistry sections. There were two statement I and II based questions each in physics and chemistry in the first session of the test.

In comparison with the first shift, students found mathematics section questions to be lengthy and time consuming in the second shift.

“Though the problems were lengthy, they are doable,” said Akash.

The National Testing Agency, that conducted the JEE Main, ensured that there were no questions either directly or indirectly from the topics that have been removed.

According to coaching experts, the physics section could be a deciding factor as there were more assertion and reasoning questions. Citing feedback from students, experts said chemistry questions were based on NCERT books and those good at physics will get good ranks. “

Given the easy to moderate questions, there are chances of students securing 100 percentile. Physics will be the deciding factor for it. A minimum of 100 marks can easily be scored by students,” said Uma Shankar, all India IIT Coordinator, Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges.