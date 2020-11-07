Jeedimetla C&D plant set to open on Saturday

The recycling plant at Jeedimelta has been set up with a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be formally inaugurating the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla on Saturday.

The recycling plant at Jeedimelta has been set up with a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day. Since the commencement of operations at the recycling plant, nearly 65,000 metric tonnes of waste has been processed till date.

Disposal of C&D waste has been a challenge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with nearly 600 metric tonnes of C&D waste generated in the city every day.

Through the recycled waste, bricks, sand and other materials which are useful in construction can be manufactured. Hyderabad happens to be the fourth city after Delhi, Nagpur and Ahmedabad in the country to set up C&D waste recycling plant.

As a means to address the disposal of C&D waste, another recycling plant is coming up at Fathullaguda. The municipal corporation has signed an agreement with a private company for the purpose and it is expected to commence full-fledged operations from January, 2021.

