Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024
Home | News | Jeevandan Success In 2023 Record Breaking Organ Donations In Telangana Telangana News Today

Jeevandan Success In 2023: Record-Breaking Organ Donations In Telangana | Telangana News Today

Telangana's Jeevandan organ donation marked success in 2023, retrieving 728 organs from 200 brain dead donors, breaking the previous year's record.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:15 PM, Tue - 2 January 24
Jeevandan Success In 2023: Record-Breaking Organ Donations In Telangana | Telangana News Today

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Jeevandan organ donation marked success in 2023, retrieving 728 organs from 200 brain dead donors, breaking the previous year’s record. Recognized by the Ministry of Health, it holds the highest organ donation rate in the country at 5.04 PMP. Transparent online systems and collaborations with hospitals, workshops, and police partnerships contributed to the achievement.

Watch: 

Related News

Latest News