Jerusalem fancied for Mumbai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

File Photo

Mumbai: The Mallesh Narredu-trained Jerusalem holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Hindu Trophy 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the final day races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Red Dust 1, Dowsabel 2, Divine Soul 3

2. Lord And Master 1, Dall Swirl 2, Rhythm Of Nature 3

3. Empower 1, Leto 2, Candescent Star 3

4. Jerusalem 1, Tyrone Black 2, Esperanza 3

5. Weronika 1, Mozelle 2, Swift 3

6. Silver Steps 1, Baku 2, Anoushka 3

7. Remy Red 1, Cipher 2, Between Friends 3

Day’s Best: Jerusalem.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .