Jet airways CEO gets stuck in traffic jam, tweets

"It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon. And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes at 12.39 a.m.," he tweeted on Friday.

By IANS Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

New Delhi: Stuck for more than 45 minutes in mid-night traffic, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, while leaving from IGI terminal-3 towards Gurugram, blamed masses of trucks heading out of Delhi to Gurugram.

“It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon. And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes at 12.39 a.m.,” he tweeted on Friday.

Kapoor even tagged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in his video flagging the slow movement of traffic around the airport.

“The culprit: masses of trucks heading out of Delhi on NH48, and one car parked facing the wrong direction on the left lane of the highway with headlights on but no driver. This video at 12.45am,” his tweet read.

“As we approach the Haryana border, trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway, not even on the leftmost lane. How many accidents, how many lives lost due to accidents caused by this? Can this not be controlled?,” he said in another tweet.