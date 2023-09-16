X removes Quote tweets button. Here’s how to find them

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, has recently undergone a redesign that has probably made it less user-friendly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:40 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, has recently undergone a redesign that has probably made it less user-friendly. Now, one can no longer access quote tweets via a post itself as the platform has removed the simple click that displays them.

To engage with the quote tweets, users have to now click the three dots in the top-right corner and go to “View post engagements”, in order to view the quote tweets.

The reason for the new update remains unclear as X has not posted any official post regarding the new change. However, mobile app users can still access quote tweets like previously. The change is applied just to the web version.

Meanwhile, according to reports, X has announced the rollout of a feature that allows its Premium users to hide their liked posts tab. Premium subscribers can find the option to hide likes by clicking on Premium, then Preferences, followed by Early Access.

The company has also rolled out real ID verification for its Premium subscribers. Users who choose to enable ID verification will need to upload a photo of an official form of government ID as well as a selfie. The social media platform has reportedly partnered with the ID verification company Au10tix, which uses biometric data to confirm a user’s identification.