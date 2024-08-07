Jewellery shop robbed in Shamirpet

The burglary came to light on Wednesday morning when the local people noticed the shutter broken and informed the shop owner about it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 05:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a jewellery shop at Shamirpet in city outskirts and decamped with gold and silver ornaments on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the offenders broke into the shop located at Tummakunta after lifting the shutter and took away gold and silver ornament from the place.

Also Read Woman sprinkles chilly powder to thwart a man’s burglary attempt in Asifabad

The burglary came to light on Wednesday morning when the local people noticed the shutter broken and informed the shop owner about it.

The shop owner who rushed to the place checked and found the property is missing from the shop.

The Shamirpet police reached the spot and called in the clues team and finger print experts. The police are verifying the footages of the surveillance cameras installed around the shop to identify the burglars.

A case is registered.