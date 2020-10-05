Jewellery shop worker arrested in Hyderabad

According to the police, Anish Kumar Agarwal (39) worked as the repair department incharge at a jewellery store at Banjara Hills Road No. 2

Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested a person for stealing jewellery from a jewellery repair shop on Monday. According to the police, Anish Kumar Agarwal (39) worked as the repair department incharge at a jewellery store at Banjara Hills Road No. 2.

“During the lockdown he took away gold ornaments given for repair from the jewellery without informing anyone and kept it at his house. A few ornaments were later mortgaged and he used that money for personal expenditure,” said AR Srinivas, incharge DCP (West). Following a complaint, the police booked a case against Anish and arrested him on Monday. The property was recovered from his house.

