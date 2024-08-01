Jharkhand: 5 Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, including two minors, electrocuted

Incident occurred when they were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar after their vehicle hit an electricity pole

By PTI Published Date - 1 August 2024, 09:57 AM

Latehar: Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, including two minors, were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Thursday morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said.

Three others were injured in the accident that happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 am. The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar after their vehicle hit an electricity pole.

“A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured,” Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam said.

Officials said four of the five deceased have been identified as — Rangili Kumari (12), Anjali Kumari (15), Dileep Oraon (29) and Sabita Devi (30).