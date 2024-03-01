| Jiiva Shares Memorable Moment With Rajinikanth In Shuttle As Superstar Flies Economy

Jiiva, evidently thrilled to meet Rajinikanth, shared a moment on Instagram where the two engaged in conversation.

By IANS Published Date - 1 March 2024, 12:10 PM

Mumbai: Rajinikanth‘s pictures of flying in economy class have been doing the rounds on social media, however actor Jiiva on Friday shared a video of his conversation with the superstar, while traveling in the shuttle with him.

In the clip, Rajinikanth was seen standing in the shuttle, dressed in casual wear, while Jiiva was standing next to him.

Jiiva captioned the video: “Flying high with superstar Rajinikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team! #legendaryencounter #flightwithicons #CCL #ChennaiRhinos #ActorLife #Cricketfever #CelebrityCricketLeague.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial ‘Lal Salaam’ .

The actor is currently shooting for ‘Vettaiyan’.

Jiiva, whose latest offering was ‘Yatra 2’, will next be seen in ‘Methavi’.