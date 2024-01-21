Watch: Sun Pictures unveils Rajinikanth’s iconic truck flip scene making video from ‘Jailer’

The movie features numerous scenes that captivated fans, with one standout moment being the truck flip scene.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 07:33 PM

Hyderabad: Chennai-based production studio Sun Pictures has collaborated with Thalaivar Rajinikanth for ‘Jailer,’ which proved to be a blockbuster, amassing approximately 650 crores.

Released on August 10, the film received a positive response from audiences from day 1.

Sun Pictures has now unveiled the making video of this iconic truck flip scene from ‘Jailer’ on the X platform at 4 pm on Sunday.

Rajinikanth’s fans are going gaga about the making video and are actively sharing it across various social media platforms.

Consequently, the hashtag ‘Rajinikanth’ has started trending on social media, accumulating over 147k views, 8k likes, and 1.8k reposts in just three hours.

Watch the video here: