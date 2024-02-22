Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 confirmed?

22 February 2024

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth who saw a huge success with Jailer, after having faced a debacle with Annatthe or Peddanna (in Telugu) made a strong comeback at the box office as the movie crossed the Rs. 600 cr mark.

The cameos of Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar boosted the success of the film across languages, registering massive collections in multiple centers, including Telugu States and becoming the biggest South Indian grosser for 2023.

That said, director of the film Nelson Dilipkumar had earlier announced that he would be reuniting with Rajinikanth, who played Muthuvel Panidan in the film. Ever since the director made the statement, there have been speculations over a possible sequel for Jailer.

The buzz just got stronger as Mirna Menon who played Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in the film, reportedly dropped hints in a recent interview saying that she had spoken to Nelson about the second part Jailer to which he apparently responded saying “Script work is going on”.