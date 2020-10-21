Jio revamps its made-in-India browser as JioPages

Currently available for Android smartphones, the browser is a revamped version of JioBrowser which has already been downloaded over 10 million times from Google Play Store.

By | Published: 11:20 pm

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has revamped its made-in-India browser as JioPages, which supports eight Indian languages Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla.

The revamped browser, built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, focusses on data-privacy to give users full control over their information.

Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine.

They could also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access.

Users could choose from a variety of colourful background themes that could add zest to the browsing experience. They could also switch to “Dark mode” for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night.

The content feed is customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region.

In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type — image, video, document or pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

The “Incognito” mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system.

On JioPages, user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide users a seamless browsing experience.