JioCinema launches premium subscription plans in India, check out price list

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: JioCinema, which has offered free subscriptions for its users for many years, has come with a paid subscription plan. Earlier, there were many speculations that JioCinema makers were planning to make the OTT platform a paid one. The rumors came after the platform screened the FIFA World Cup and IPL 2023 for free. However, the OTT platform gained a massive following with its free subscription for premium shows, and rumors also turned out to be true.

With a paid subscription, the user can now enjoy exclusive content from HBO and Warner Bros. Also, JioCinema promised to add exclusive content to the Premium library in the coming months.

The premium subscription plan for JioCinema is Rs 999 for a year, and users can watch on any device. It also works on four devices simultaneously. Anyway, as if now only a one-year plan is available for the users and later monthly plans will be launched. The JioCinema app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

