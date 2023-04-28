Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 announce exclusive content partnership for India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:31 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 have recently announced a new multi-year agreement, making JioCinema India’s new streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content starting next month.

Spanning thousands of hours of some of the best and most popular series and movies from around the world, the agreement sees Viacom18 offer an unmatched content slate to its users in India across linear channels and the JioCinema streaming service. HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros. television series are set to premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the US.

The deal includes current and future seasons of HBO’s globally acclaimed series such as ‘House of The Dragon’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Succession’ and ‘The White Lotus’, and returning seasons of ‘True Detective: Night Country’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ and ‘Perry Mason’.

Also featured as part of the agreement are highly anticipated HBO Original series including ‘The Idol’, ‘White House Plumbers’, ‘The Sympathizer’ and ‘The Regime’. In addition, HBO’s esteemed series and documentaries, such as ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Sex & The City’, ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Veep’, will be available for users.

Max Original series including, ‘And Just Like That…’, ‘Peacemaker’, and ‘The Flight Attendant’, highly anticipated premieres such as ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’, ‘The Batman’ spin-off ‘The Penguin’, and ‘Duster’, from JJ Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. television series like ‘East New York’ and ‘Gotham Knights’ are also part of the offering.

Future Warner Bros. blockbuster movies and a vast film library including the ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Lord of the Rings’ and DC Universe movies, as well kids’ animation titles like ‘Dexter’s Laboratory’ and ‘Tom and Jerry Kids’ will also be available on JioCinema.