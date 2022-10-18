JNTU-Hyderabad, Aurobindo sign MoU to promote employability

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Skill Development Centre, Hyderabad, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote employability and learning excellence as part of academic and industry collaboration.

The MoU was signed by JNTU-Hyderabad Registrar Dr Manzoor Hussain and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Director Dr M Sivakumaran in the presence of JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy.

Both institutions have decided to work on improving academic and practical knowledge enhancement for mutual benefit.