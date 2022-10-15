| New Ug Courses To Be Rolled Out During Next Academic Year In Telangana

New UG courses to be rolled out during next academic year in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: The undergraduate education is in for a major change with new courses in the emerging areas to be rolled out during the next academic year i.e., 2023-24.

To identify such courses, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has constituted a three member committee comprising Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy and Satavahana University Vice Chancellor Prof. S Mallesh.

The committee has been tasked to take up a comprehensive study on the emerging areas where new courses could be introduced to help students acquire skills and land them in a job or become entrepreneur. Based on the committee’s reports, new courses will be readied by the next February and introduced from the next academic year.

This decision was taken during a meeting convened by TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri with Vice Chancellors of the OU, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University, here on Saturday.

During the last couple of years, the TSCHE and universities have launched BSc Data Science, BCom Business Analytics, BA Honours and Bachelor’s in Fashion Technology courses which evoked good response from students.

In order to create awareness among students and staff on preventing drug abuse and cyber related crimes, officials have decided to constitute an anti-drug committee at each university level involving legal cell authorities, police and NGOs. Further, it was resolved to offer at least two credit courses at undergraduate level in the areas of drug abuse and cybercrimes by designing relevant syllabi.