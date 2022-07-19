JNTU-Hyderabad notifies revised exams timetable

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has announced a revised schedule for BTech/BPharm IV year II semester regular/supplementary and IV year I semester supplementary university end semester exams which were earlier postponed due to incessant rains in the State. As per the revised schedule, the exams will now be held on July 22, 26, August 2 and 3. However, all remaining examinations will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier, the JNTU-Hyderabad said.