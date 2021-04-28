JNTU Hyderabad to introduce new engg courses from next academic year

11 new programmes including four at UG and seven at PG level.

Hyderabad: Students wishing to pursue engineering courses in the State will have new programmes to choose from at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels from the next academic year.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has decided to introduce 11 new engineering programmes including four at UG and seven at PG level in the emerging areas from the academic year 2021-22.

Four new programmes, CSE-Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, CSE-Computer Science and Design, CSE-Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Mechanical Engineering-Automation and Robotics will be granted permissions to colleges at the undergraduate level.

Similarly, at the PG level, CSE-Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, CSE-Cyber Security, Civil Engineering-Computer Aided Structural Engineering, ECE-Embedded System and VLSI, ECE-Internet of Things, ECE-Micro Electronics and VLSI Design, and Mechanical Engineering-Mechatronics programmes are approved.

The new programmes are being introduced by the university as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued approval process handbook 2021-22 approving the new courses.

Following this, university authorities recently held a meeting online to examine the possibility of offering new UG and PG courses in the emerging areas from the next academic year and approved the same.

The engineering colleges across the State wishing to offer these courses must get approval from the AICTE and State government following which the university will grant affiliation to new courses.

According to a senior official, the varsity would grant permission to new courses provided the college managements offer to surrender seats in the existing courses.

“Already, there are more seats compared to the students. So, colleges have to surrender seats that are not in demand among students and opt for new courses. If a college surrenders 30 seats, the same number of seats will be granted to it in a new programme. Last year, several colleges surrendered seats and took new courses,” an official said.

During the academic year 2020-21, the university had approved UG six programmes – Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things, Networks. A total of 19,000 seats were granted in these new courses by the university.

“Last year, the university granted affiliations without inspecting the colleges due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. This time, if the pandemic situation subsides, we plan to inspect the colleges before granting affiliation,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the university plans to conduct Faculty Development Programmes for faculty members of the engineering colleges in the emerging technologies.

