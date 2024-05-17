TS EAPCET results likely on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 09:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 results are likely to be declared on Saturday. The EAPCET committee, which met at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad here on Friday, discussed the objections raised on the preliminary keys, normalisation and result processing and geared up to announce the results. However, a decision is pending before the State government.

“We have asked officials concerned to be ready with the release of results. Results will be declared 99.99 per cent on Saturday itself,” said a senior official of the Education Department. A total of 1,00,449 candidates registered for the A&P test conducted on May 7 and 8, while 2,54,814 students applied for the engineering test held from May 9 to 11.