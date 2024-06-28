JNTU Hyderabad students call for food safety checks in canteen

The task force team on Wednesday posted about violations found at the Sri Sri Caterers-run canteen on their X handle, which saw pupils sharing their concerns about food served on other college campuses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: Following a food safety inspection at the canteen of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kukatpally, students in the city are requesting similar checks at their respective college campuses.

The task force team on Wednesday posted about violations found at the Sri Sri Caterers-run canteen on their X handle, which saw pupils sharing their concerns about food served on other college campuses. Some also asked why the authorities limited their inspection to the canteen when the hostel mess was also violating food safety regulations.

Sharing the image of a worm in cooked rice, one user wrote, “We request you to inspect the JNTUH College hostels. Recently we are founding the insects regularly(sic).”

The canteen images and videos shared by the authorities were horrific with one video showing at least three dead chicken remains lying on the floor amidst other vegetable waste, which is also where workers store and chop the vegetables.

“The kitchen premises were found in unhygienic conditions with food waste thrown directly on the floor. It is not fitted with insect proof screen and doors not close fitted to avoid entry of pests,” informed the post.

Moreover, the food handles were found without headgear, gloves, and aprons. Semi-prepared food articles were also not covered properly. 3.5 kg of expired rice flour was also discarded by the officers.