Telangana: Now working professionals can enrol for courses in Engg colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Are you among those working professionals with engineering diplomas who want to pursue higher education without leaving the job?

Opening up new vistas for such professionals, 12 engineering colleges in the State will start offering degree-level engineering programmes during the academic year 2023-24. Working professionals can pursue BE/BTech without having to leave their jobs.

Required approvals for these colleges, including Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE), have been accorded by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Computer Science and Engineering, AI and ML, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering are among the programmes that are on offer. Each of these programmes will have 30 seats. However, a minimum of 10 students should enrol for running each programme.

The working professionals with diploma in engineering seeking admission will be enrolled into second-year engineering programmes and classes will be conducted either in the evenings or on weekends. This initiative will help candidates continue pursuing higher education without having to disturb their professional responsibilities.

Admissions into these programmes will be based on an entrance test and candidates should have put in a minimum of one year of service either in the government or private sectors. While the colleges have not decided on the fee structure, it could be double the fee of the regular course.

For example, OUCE charges a fee of Rs 50,000 per annum for all regular courses. The fee for working professionals enrolling for BE will be around Rs 1 lakh per annum.

