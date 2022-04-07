| Jntu Hyderabad Tsche To Hold All India Conference Of V Cs On April 8 9

JNTU-Hyderabad, TSCHE to hold All India conference of V-Cs on April 8, 9

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and Telangana State Council of Higher Education are organizing a two-day all India conference of Vice Chancellors of universities offering engineering and technology programmes here on April 8 and 9.

The national conference will discuss various themes viz., curriculum pedagogy and student support, universities for technology innovation, industry academia interaction, best practices in technical education, affiliation, examinations and evaluation systems, governance of autonomous institutions and the role of universities.

IT Minister, KT Rama Rao and Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao, and Cyient Founder & Executive Chairman, Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, will take part in the inaugural event.

