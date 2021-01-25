Job alerts for freshers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key.
With Workruit Instant Resume you can Create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Instant Resume app using this link: bit.ly/simplyresume
Immediate joining
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR Calling Voice Process
Location: Uppal
Salary: Rs 2.5 lakhs PA
Night shifts
Cab facility for pick and drop within 40 kms radius.
Candidate should have all the documents ready applicable to 2020 passed out graduates.
Contact: 8686273622
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Product advisor
Location: Vivekananda Nagar Colony
Fluency in English, Hindi & Telugu languages
Experience in a retail, sales, healthcare, FMCG and life style products category is desired
Should be flexible to work from a retail store
Salary+ ESI + PF + incentives
Kindly mention DEET on top of the resume
Contact: 6305998947
Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP
Position: Oracle Technical Consultant
Experience: 4-7 years
Salary: Based on previous package
Location: Hyderabad
Type: Permanent
Skills Needed: Bi Publisher, OAF(Oracle Application Framework)
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: HR Executive
Location: LB Nagar
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 1 lakhs PA to Rs 2.5 lakhs PA
Experience: 6 months to 5 years
Experienced individuals in automobiles sector will have an added advantage
Contact: 9100222398
Company: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd
Position: Jio Fiber Engineer / Jio Fiber Associate
Location: KFC Building 4th Floor , Plot 8,9,14 & 15 Survey No 221, Miyapur, Telangana
Landmark: Sitara Hotel
Age: 30 years below
Salary: Rs 1.56 lakhs to Rs 2.12 lakhs PA + Insurance + TA + Incentives
Kindly mention DEET as a reference
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Cosmo9 Solutions
Position: Junior Accountant/Account Assistant
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Only Male candidate Mcom/Bcom can apply
Age: 21 to 25 years
Salary: Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per annum
Location: Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Contact: 8897344000
Company: Radsearch Hr Services
Position: US IT Recruiter
Experience: 2 – 4 years
Salary: Rs 40,000 per month
Work Location: Malakpet, Hyderabad
Desired Profile: Exposure to US tax terms
Work experience on W2, corp to corp requirements
Individual Contribution role
Experience working with implementation partners and direct clients
Contact: 8897344000
Company: Talentpro India Hr Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive (Only Male)
Location: Hyderabad, Warangal, Vizag, Vizianagaram, Kakinada
Qualification: Inter & Degree
Experience: 6 months and above in any banking / finance sector
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + incentives + ESI + PF
Contact: 8897640988
Company: Servocare India Private Limited
Position: Service Engineer
Industry Type: Manufacturing
Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)
Experience: 0.6 – 3 years.
Location: Jubilee Hills
Contact: 7799997066
Company: BPSP HR Solutions
Position: Process R&D (Chemist)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Fresher and experienced individuals can apply
Contact: 9491552498
Company: Urbanrise
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month
Experience: 2-3 years
Age: 27 years
Contact: 9384870721
Company: Global HR Connect
Position: Scanning operator
Education: Any degree
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Gowdivalli
Contact: 7330942424
Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy and Placement Services
Position: Sales trainee/consultant
Six months experience in automobile sector mandatory
Gender: Male
Age: 32 below
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000 + allowances + incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9542281883
Company: Just Dial
Position: Tele marketing executives, field executives
Experience: 0 to 4 years
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Rs 15,000 per month for freshers &
As per company norms
Work Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9100236492
Company: Neon Motors Private Limited
Position: Auditors
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Degree (B.Com Comp), MBA (Finance), M.Com
Experience: 0 – 3 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Contact: 7799772426
Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Manual Testing
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B-tech
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Dileep [email protected]
Company: EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Loan approval Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Mukundar 8688801340
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Note: Bike is mandatory
Contact: Sainath 9010038317
Company: Maaxtreem
Position: Marketing executive/finance
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 – 2 years
Contact: Rani 040-40265093
Company: HDB Financial Services
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Degree
Experience: 1 – 5 years
Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025
Company: Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Field/Marketing executive
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: Freshers and Experience
Contact: Revathi 8519904948
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking sales executive/telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and Any Degree
Experience: 0-1 years
Contact: Soundarya 9949255030
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Solar Plat Technicians
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)
Salary: Rs.13,000 per month
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Priyanka 8978719518
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 6,600 per month
Qualification: Intermediate
Contact: Rahul 9059385888
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Pavan 7799772426
Company: Bnew Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Harish 7337330919
Company: Yasaswi Group
Position: Machine Operator
Location: Shamshabad
Qualification: BCom / BA
Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: HDFC Bank
Position: Sales officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 0 -1 years
Salary: Rs 14,500 per month + incentives
Contact: Kartheek 8660437112
Company: Edify
Position: Marketing executive
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Qualification: MBA Marketing
Contact: Vamshi 8873339999
Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd
Position: Trainee (fresher openings)
Experience: 0-1 years
Qualification: Any graduation
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month
Required skills: Knowledge on Excel
Good communication skills
Contact: 9000131424
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
Also read:
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .