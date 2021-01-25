Job alerts for freshers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application

Immediate joining

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR Calling Voice Process

Location: Uppal

Salary: Rs 2.5 lakhs PA

Night shifts

Cab facility for pick and drop within 40 kms radius.

Candidate should have all the documents ready applicable to 2020 passed out graduates.

Contact: 8686273622

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Product advisor

Location: Vivekananda Nagar Colony

Fluency in English, Hindi & Telugu languages

Experience in a retail, sales, healthcare, FMCG and life style products category is desired

Should be flexible to work from a retail store

Salary+ ESI + PF + incentives

Kindly mention DEET on top of the resume

Contact: 6305998947

Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP

Position: Oracle Technical Consultant

Experience: 4-7 years

Salary: Based on previous package

Location: Hyderabad

Type: Permanent

Skills Needed: Bi Publisher, OAF(Oracle Application Framework)

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: HR Executive

Location: LB Nagar

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 1 lakhs PA to Rs 2.5 lakhs PA

Experience: 6 months to 5 years

Experienced individuals in automobiles sector will have an added advantage

Contact: 9100222398

Company: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd

Position: Jio Fiber Engineer / Jio Fiber Associate

Location: KFC Building 4th Floor , Plot 8,9,14 & 15 Survey No 221, Miyapur, Telangana

Landmark: Sitara Hotel

Age: 30 years below

Salary: Rs 1.56 lakhs to Rs 2.12 lakhs PA + Insurance + TA + Incentives

Kindly mention DEET as a reference

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Cosmo9 Solutions

Position: Junior Accountant/Account Assistant

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Only Male candidate Mcom/Bcom can apply

Age: 21 to 25 years

Salary: Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per annum

Location: Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Contact: 8897344000

Company: Radsearch Hr Services

Position: US IT Recruiter

Experience: 2 – 4 years

Salary: Rs 40,000 per month

Work Location: Malakpet, Hyderabad

Desired Profile: Exposure to US tax terms

Work experience on W2, corp to corp requirements

Individual Contribution role

Experience working with implementation partners and direct clients

Contact: 8897344000

Company: Talentpro India Hr Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive (Only Male)

Location: Hyderabad, Warangal, Vizag, Vizianagaram, Kakinada

Qualification: Inter & Degree

Experience: 6 months and above in any banking / finance sector

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + incentives + ESI + PF

Contact: 8897640988

Company: Servocare India Private Limited

Position: Service Engineer

Industry Type: Manufacturing

Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)

Experience: 0.6 – 3 years.

Location: Jubilee Hills

Contact: 7799997066

Company: BPSP HR Solutions

Position: Process R&D (Chemist)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Fresher and experienced individuals can apply

Contact: 9491552498

Company: Urbanrise

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month

Experience: 2-3 years

Age: 27 years

Contact: 9384870721

Company: Global HR Connect

Position: Scanning operator

Education: Any degree

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Gowdivalli

Contact: 7330942424

Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy and Placement Services

Position: Sales trainee/consultant

Six months experience in automobile sector mandatory

Gender: Male

Age: 32 below

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000 + allowances + incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9542281883

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele marketing executives, field executives

Experience: 0 to 4 years

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Rs 15,000 per month for freshers &

As per company norms

Work Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9100236492

Company: Neon Motors Private Limited

Position: Auditors

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree (B.Com Comp), MBA (Finance), M.Com

Experience: 0 – 3 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Contact: 7799772426

Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Manual Testing

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B-tech

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Dileep [email protected]

Company: EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Loan approval Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Mukundar 8688801340

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Note: Bike is mandatory

Contact: Sainath 9010038317

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing executive/finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 – 2 years

Contact: Rani 040-40265093

Company: HDB Financial Services

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 1 – 5 years

Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact: Revathi 8519904948

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking sales executive/telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1 years

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Solar Plat Technicians

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs.13,000 per month

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Priyanka 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 6,600 per month

Qualification: Intermediate

Contact: Rahul 9059385888

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Pavan 7799772426

Company: Bnew Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Harish 7337330919

Company: Yasaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Shamshabad

Qualification: BCom / BA

Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: HDFC Bank

Position: Sales officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0 -1 years

Salary: Rs 14,500 per month + incentives

Contact: Kartheek 8660437112

Company: Edify

Position: Marketing executive

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Qualification: MBA Marketing

Contact: Vamshi 8873339999

Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee (fresher openings)

Experience: 0-1 years

Qualification: Any graduation

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month

Required skills: Knowledge on Excel

Good communication skills

Contact: 9000131424

