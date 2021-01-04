Alerts for jobseekers

With Workruit Instant Resume you can Create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,50,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key.

Company: TalentPro India Hr Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter (Female)

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in Any FMCG

Qualification: Inter, Degree

Salary: Take home 10k to 15k Take Home+ DA + ESI + PF.

Contact: 8897640988

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: International Voice Process

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: KPHB Colony (Hyderabad)

Salary: 12K – 15K

Candidates with good communication skills and should work night shifts

Contact No: 9390888586

Company: Annapoorna Agencies Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 3+Years

Salary: As per company norms

Should have command in excel and PPT

Contact: 8978888639

Company: Vtekis Consulting LLC

Position: Male Nurses

Qualification: B.Sc (Nursing) & GNM

Job Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Best in Industry

Immediate Joining

Contact: 6305998947

Company: Nandi Tractors and Farming Implements

Position: Web Designer

Qualification: Any Degree

Freshers & Experience can apply

Salary: Rs 8,000 – Rs 11,000 per month

Contact: Prathyusha 7995949007

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: PHP Developer (Trainee) – 8 Nos

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech(Any Stream)/MCA

Salary: Rs 1.4 to 1.8 Lakh

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Ganesh 9100077337

Company: Furniture world

Position: ITI (fitters and carpenters )

Exp required: Freshers or exp also

Salary: starts from 12k take home

Location: Gundlapochampally

Contact: Venkat 8106254001

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: Account Assistant / Cashier

Location: L B Nagar

Qualification: B Com

Salary: Rs 1 LPA to Rs 2.5 LPA

Experience: 6 months to 5 years as Cashier / Accounts position

Automobiles experienced background will have an added advantage

Contact: 9100222398

Company: TalentsCabin

Position: HR Manager (Only Female)

Qualification: MBA

Location: Gachibowli

Experience: 6+Years

Age: Below 33 Years

Salary: Rs 10 LPA

Contact: Siddu 7660003777

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: D.Pharmacy/B. Pharmacy/ M. Pharmacy

Freshers & Experienced

PCI Must

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 6305998947

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives

Experience: 0 to 4 Yrs

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Fresher – 15K Per Month & Experience – As Per Company Norms

Work Location: AP & Telangana

Contact : 9100236492

Company: Muthoot Money Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1+Years

Qualification: Graduation

Salary: Depends on previous ctc

Contact: 6309556888

Company: Teamlease

Position: Female Telecallers

Job Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000- 14000 per month

Qualification: Inter / Any Graduate

Should be good in communication

Contact: 8555967205

Company: Forte Management Services

Position: Field Recovery Agent

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 0-4 Years

Salary: Rs 10k-15k plus incentives and fuel allowance

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9493083018

Company: T-T Hub

Position: Supervisor

Qualification: Any Degree

Interview Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Job Location: Medchal

Salary: As per industry standards

Benefits: Free Accommodation + Subsidy Rate Food

Gender: Male

Contact: 9866881431

Company: Teamhr GSA private limited

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Pavan 8660437112

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Note: Bike is mandatory

Contact: Sainath 9010038317

Company: HDFC Bank

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 0 -1 years

Salary: Rs.14,500 per month + Incentives

Contact: Kartheek 8660437112

Company: Edify – Internship

Position: Marketing Executive

Job Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 8000 – Rs 15000 per month

Qualification:-MBA – Marketing

Contact: Vamshi 8873339999

Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services

Position: Sales Trainee/Consultant

Experience: Automobile Experience Required min 6 mandatory

Gender: Males

Age: 32 Below

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 13000 to Rs 18000 +allowances+ Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9542281883

Company: Megsan Diagnostics

Position: Front Office Exe

Qualification: Any Graduation

Salary: Rs 9000 per month

Experience: Fresher

Location: Kompally, Hyd

Contact: Anil Kumar 9908344564

Company: Ucpay

Position: Area Sales Manager

Experience: 2-4Years

Location: AP & Telangana

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Rs 20k-30k per month

Contact: 9949378408

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: PHP Developer (Trainee) 8 Nos

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Tech(Any Stream)/MCA

Salary: Rs 1.4 to 1.8 LPA

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Ganesh 9100077337

Company: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady Security Guards

Experience: Min 1+ Year

Salary: Rs 10,800 Take Hand

Locations: Nellore, Suncity

Age Limit: 19 – 35 Years

Free food, transportation

Contact: 9100984926

Company: Vagarious Solutions

Position: Female Telecallers

Location: Dilsukhnagar, Begumpet

Experience: 0-1

Qualification: 10th and above

Salary: Rs 8000 – 11000 / Month

Contact: 891980109

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

