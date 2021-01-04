Alerts for jobseekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,50,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key.
Company: TalentPro India Hr Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter (Female)
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher/ 6 months and above in Any FMCG
Qualification: Inter, Degree
Salary: Take home 10k to 15k Take Home+ DA + ESI + PF.
Contact: 8897640988
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: International Voice Process
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: KPHB Colony (Hyderabad)
Salary: 12K – 15K
Candidates with good communication skills and should work night shifts
Contact No: 9390888586
Company: Annapoorna Agencies Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: 3+Years
Salary: As per company norms
Should have command in excel and PPT
Contact: 8978888639
Company: Vtekis Consulting LLC
Position: Male Nurses
Qualification: B.Sc (Nursing) & GNM
Job Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Best in Industry
Immediate Joining
Contact: 6305998947
Company: Nandi Tractors and Farming Implements
Position: Web Designer
Qualification: Any Degree
Freshers & Experience can apply
Salary: Rs 8,000 – Rs 11,000 per month
Contact: Prathyusha 7995949007
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: PHP Developer (Trainee) – 8 Nos
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech(Any Stream)/MCA
Salary: Rs 1.4 to 1.8 Lakh
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Ganesh 9100077337
Company: Furniture world
Position: ITI (fitters and carpenters )
Exp required: Freshers or exp also
Salary: starts from 12k take home
Location: Gundlapochampally
Contact: Venkat 8106254001
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: Account Assistant / Cashier
Location: L B Nagar
Qualification: B Com
Salary: Rs 1 LPA to Rs 2.5 LPA
Experience: 6 months to 5 years as Cashier / Accounts position
Automobiles experienced background will have an added advantage
Contact: 9100222398
Company: TalentsCabin
Position: HR Manager (Only Female)
Qualification: MBA
Location: Gachibowli
Experience: 6+Years
Age: Below 33 Years
Salary: Rs 10 LPA
Contact: Siddu 7660003777
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: D.Pharmacy/B. Pharmacy/ M. Pharmacy
Freshers & Experienced
PCI Must
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 6305998947
Company: Just Dial
Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives
Experience: 0 to 4 Yrs
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Fresher – 15K Per Month & Experience – As Per Company Norms
Work Location: AP & Telangana
Contact : 9100236492
Company: Muthoot Money Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1+Years
Qualification: Graduation
Salary: Depends on previous ctc
Contact: 6309556888
Company: Teamlease
Position: Female Telecallers
Job Location: Ameerpet, Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000- 14000 per month
Qualification: Inter / Any Graduate
Should be good in communication
Contact: 8555967205
Company: Forte Management Services
Position: Field Recovery Agent
Qualification: Degree
Experience: 0-4 Years
Salary: Rs 10k-15k plus incentives and fuel allowance
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9493083018
Company: T-T Hub
Position: Supervisor
Qualification: Any Degree
Interview Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Job Location: Medchal
Salary: As per industry standards
Benefits: Free Accommodation + Subsidy Rate Food
Gender: Male
Contact: 9866881431
Company: Teamhr GSA private limited
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Pavan 8660437112
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Note: Bike is mandatory
Contact: Sainath 9010038317
Company: HDFC Bank
Position: Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 0 -1 years
Salary: Rs.14,500 per month + Incentives
Contact: Kartheek 8660437112
Company: Edify – Internship
Position: Marketing Executive
Job Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 8000 – Rs 15000 per month
Qualification:-MBA – Marketing
Contact: Vamshi 8873339999
Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services
Position: Sales Trainee/Consultant
Experience: Automobile Experience Required min 6 mandatory
Gender: Males
Age: 32 Below
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 13000 to Rs 18000 +allowances+ Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9542281883
Company: Megsan Diagnostics
Position: Front Office Exe
Qualification: Any Graduation
Salary: Rs 9000 per month
Experience: Fresher
Location: Kompally, Hyd
Contact: Anil Kumar 9908344564
Company: Ucpay
Position: Area Sales Manager
Experience: 2-4Years
Location: AP & Telangana
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Rs 20k-30k per month
Contact: 9949378408
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: PHP Developer (Trainee) 8 Nos
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Tech(Any Stream)/MCA
Salary: Rs 1.4 to 1.8 LPA
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Ganesh 9100077337
Company: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady Security Guards
Experience: Min 1+ Year
Salary: Rs 10,800 Take Hand
Locations: Nellore, Suncity
Age Limit: 19 – 35 Years
Free food, transportation
Contact: 9100984926
Company: Vagarious Solutions
Position: Female Telecallers
Location: Dilsukhnagar, Begumpet
Experience: 0-1
Qualification: 10th and above
Salary: Rs 8000 – 11000 / Month
Contact: 891980109
