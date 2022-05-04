Job fraud racket busted in Warangal, three arrested

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Task Force police team with job fraud case accused in Warangal on Wednesday.

Warangal: Job fraudsters are continuing with cheating gullible job aspirants despite efforts by the police to check this kind of frauds in erstwhile Warangal district.

In a fresh case, the police have arrested three persons in connection with a job fraud case in which the accused persons cheated about 12 job seekers to the tune of Rs 8.40 lakh on the pretext of getting jobs in the MNCs in the Gulf countries. Another accused person in the case is said to be absconding. The police have seized three visas of different countries, five passports, one flight ticket, three mobile phones, one ID card of the company from the UAE .

“On information about cheating of the people on the pretext of providing of jobs in Dubai, the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths along with Inthezargunj police apprehended Md Irfan, Md Arshad Pasha and Md Khasim om charges of duping the unemployed and needy persons. They claimed that they would ensure jobs in different multinational companies located in Dubai and collected Rs 75,000 from each individual and sent them to Dubai where they were confined in an apartment along with some other persons who were from different states of India.

Meanwhile, they underwent medical checkup forcibly and were forced to sign on the papers whatever they have shown in Dubai by Saleem,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad.

“After three months of stay in Dubai, the victims were sent back without any employment. When they questioned Harshad, Irfan and Khasim, they threatened them with dire consequences and warned them not to go to Dubai.

Further the victims came to know that the papers on which they had signed earlier were of bank documents by which the multiple accounts were opened on their names through which lakhs of rupees of loans were taken by the accused and thus they cheated them. Based on the complaint by some victims, a case was registered at the Inthezargunj police station,” Task Force Inspector Srinivas Ji said. The accused at large is Md Saleem. Task Force Inspector R Santosh, SI Premanandam and other team members participated in the investigation.

