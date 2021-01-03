Jockey dies after falling down from horse at Hyderabad Race Club

Jitender Singh (23), a native of Rajasthan, was participating in the races at the Malakpet Race Course when he fell down from the horse and sustained injuries

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a jockey died after falling down from the horse during a race at Hyderabad Race Club in Malakpet on Sunday afternoon.

Jitender Singh (23), a native of Rajasthan, was participating in the races at the Malakpet Race Course when he fell down from the horse and sustained injuries. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

On information, Chaderghat police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary where it is preserved for postmortem examination.

