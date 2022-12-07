MP Santosh Kumar celebrates birthday by planting saplings at FCRI, Hyderabad

He initiated the Green India Challenge which in the last five years has spread to all states and all sections of the society.

By Dinesh Macharla Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Celebrating his birthday, Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar on Wednesday planted saplings at Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Hyderabad at Mulugu. Scores of FCRI students joined him and Santosh Kumar expressed his happiness at celebrating his birthday by planting saplings along with the students.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on formation of Telangana decided to green the State and came up with the concept of Haritha Haaram. Santosh Kumar said inspired by the Chief Minister, he initiated the Green India Challenge which in the last five years has spread to all states and all sections of the society.

The Green India Challenge has scored its first win by spreading the message to such an extent that people have started to think of planting a sapling on every occasion.

MLC Naveen Kumar, BC Commission member, Kishore Goud, Forest College Dean, Priyanka Varghese and others also were present.