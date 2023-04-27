Jogulamba Gadwal: 17 arrested for forging vehicle insurance documents

The Jogulamba Gadwal Police also seized one car, two bikes, printers, laptops, documents with insurance companies' logos and 16 mobiles from the accused

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Jogulamba Gadwal: The District Police busted a fake vehicle insurance racket on Thursday and arrested 17 persons of a gang who were allegedly involved in preparing and selling fake vehicle insurance certificates.

Police also seized one car, two bikes, printers, laptops, documents with insurance companies’ logos and 16 mobiles from the accused.

Superintendent of Police K Srujana said the accused were preparing fake vehicle insurance policies in their office and selling them to vehicle owners. The accused would be produced before court on Thursday itself, the SP added.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the office and nabbed the 17 persons at Alampur. A case was registered under sections 420, 468,472, 474 R/W 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

