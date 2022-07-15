| John Abraham To Be Seen In A Geopolitical Thriller

John Abraham to be seen in a geopolitical thriller

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:14 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham and writer Ritesh Shah have joined forces, yet again, for Shivam Nair’s geopolitical thriller. The film is said to have some nail-biting events and is set to go on floors by the end of 2022.

Director Shivam Nair shares, “I have been working on this geopolitical thriller for a while now with Fortune Pictures. A lot of hard work and research has gone into the creation of the story structure and this script.”

Pre-production for this joint venture, produced by Fortune Pictures and Wakaao Films, has already started, mentions the director.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently filming ‘Tehran’ with Ritesh Shah.