John Abraham to be seen in a geopolitical thriller

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham and writer Ritesh Shah have joined forces, yet again, for Shivam Nair’s geopolitical thriller. The film is said to have some nail-biting events and is set to go on floors by the end of 2022.
Director Shivam Nair shares, “I have been working on this geopolitical thriller for a while now with Fortune Pictures. A lot of hard work and research has gone into the creation of the story structure and this script.”
Pre-production for this joint venture, produced by Fortune Pictures and Wakaao Films, has already started, mentions the director.
Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently filming ‘Tehran’ with Ritesh Shah.