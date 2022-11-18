Join the jubilation of ‘Noise Cancellation’

Hyderabad: As Jhilam Chattaraj is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her second poetry collection titled ‘Noise Cancellation’, the poet and academic will be in conversation with young poet-painter-filmmaker Shreya Bahirat.

‘Noise Cancellation’ talks about ‘sustainable consciousness’, a way of life where we are mindful of our immediate reality and not distracted by constant digital alerts. The poetry collection has been part of several literary festivals. The poet will also read her popular poems like ‘Aloo Posto’, ‘Ugadi Pachadi’, and ‘Sari’.

Jhilam will share her growth as a poet, her career as an academic and her evolving relationship with the city of pearls. Budding poets and attendees at the event are also welcome to share their ideas at the event, wherein the organisers have some interesting topics that may capture your attention. Besides reading and interaction session, book signing by the poet and other activities will keep you entertained.

Join AlignJoy at Align Hub in Film Nagar for an evening of reading, joy and laughter.

What: Interaction with poet Jhilam Chattaraj

Where: AlignJoy, Align Hub; Road No 7, Film Nagar

When: November 19

Timings: 5 pm to 7 pm