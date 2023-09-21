Devi Prasad’s poetry collection ‘Blissful Rambles’ launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Devi Prasad Juvvadi’s debut poetry collection, “Blissful Rambles,” was launched here at Ravindra Bharathi. The collection, as the title suggests, invites readers on a poetic journey through natural wonders, historical and ancient structures, cultural epitomes, and the essence of various landscapes across 36 countries.

Devi Prasad is a development economist by profession and a poet by passion. His poems are a reflection of his extensive travels during his fifteen years abroad, where he immersed himself in diverse societies, cultures, and landscapes.

Speaking at the launch, Juluri Gouri Shankar, Chairman of the Telangana Sahitya Academy, praised Devi Prasad for his emotional and introspective approach to poetry.

Renowned poet and translator Elanaga noted that the book is a unique poetic travelogue that vividly describes countries and cities, offering readers a fresh perspective on the world. “Blissful Rambles” is available through Blue Rose Publications.

The launch event was participated by the presence of literary personalities including Dr. M Damodara Chary and Mahua Sen.