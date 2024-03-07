Mancherial revenue official’s tryst poetry

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 7 March 2024, 06:05 PM

Mancherial: In order to tap her innate skills during Covid-19 pandemic, Padmaja Bolishetti, a revenue official from the town attempted to write down her thoughts. Over a period of time, she realised that she could pen poems. She is now winning accolades for bringing out a thought-provoking literary endeavor in her first attempt.

A revenue inspector at the Mandamarri Tahsildar office, Padmaja leads a hectic schedule every day. She is required to scrutinize applications of caste, community and other certificates issued by the revenue department, besides visiting fields to protect government lands and resolve land disputes raised among civilians and being assigned to conduct various polls.

Despite all this, she is trying her hand at literature. She pens poems from the perspective of women, capturing their emotions and feelings. She essentially tries to pour out her internal conflicts.

Recently, Padmaja published her pioneering book, titled ‘Ame oka nadi ani evariki telusu?’ which translates into ‘who knows that she is a river?’ The literary work is a compilation of 79 poems.

The mother of two children says she is the first woman official from the revenue department to venture into literature from Mancherial. She disclosed that prominent feminist writers Amrita Preetham, Maya Angelou, Olga, Kamala Das, Taslima Nasreen, etc., left a profound impact on her. She stated that she would always use their work in her books.

A member of the writers and poets association of Mancherial, the post-graduate in mathematics won an award bestowed by American Telugu Association in an international literary conference held for rendering her poems in 2021. She attributed her success to constant encouragement and support from her husband Thota Mahesh, a film actor.