Journalist arrested in alleged attempt to murder case in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:00 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police have arrested Mahesh Goud, a scribe from a vernacular news channel in the alleged attempt to murder case of Nagara Gopal, a senior photographer of ‘The Hindu’, Hyderabad.

Mahesh Goud, who is a local stringer from Neredmet was first detained by the police, but only to be let off by the police for a ‘lunch break’. However, after protest from the photographer unions and media fraternity, he was taken into custody late at night.

On Tuesday, when Nagara Gopal was on his official assignment to cover union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s election campaign, an argument broke out between the two allegedly over a spot to cover the minister’ election campaign speech.

After the conclusion of the programme, Mahesh grabbed a stick from a nearby place and attacked Gopal on his head, resulting in grievous injuries. He is currently recovering at a private hospital in the city.

Mahesh was produced before the court to be remanded in judicial custody.