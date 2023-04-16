Journalist delegation lauds Telangana government’s programmes

The 14-member delegation, representing different media houses embarked on a one-day study tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: A journalist delegation, including those from international media agencies such as Reuters, visited Mallanna Sagar, Kaleshwaram pump house, Mission Bhagiratha and other projects on Saturday and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Telangana government.

The 14-member delegation, representing different media houses from Tamil Nadu, the Northeast, Maharashtra and Haryana, embarked on a one-day study tour. They commenced their tour with a visit to Mallanna Sagar and Siddipet and sought details from engineers on how the Godavari water was being lifted.

Later, they interacted with farmers and the benefits they were deriving from the construction of the Mallanna Sagar project. This was followed by an inspection of the Mission Bhagiratha project at Komatibanda and the integrated vegetable and meat market in Gajwel.

Later, the delegation reached Kaleshwaram and Kondapochamma Sagar projects. They sought details pertaining to the execution and completion of such a mega lift irrigation project within a short span.

