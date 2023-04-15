| Two Students From Hyderabad Get Seed Investment From Ktr For Their Start Up

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Digi Gnan, a startup developed by a ninth standard student N Manasa Reddy and 10th standard student Nafeesa Anjum from Hyderabad, secured seed investment of Rs.8 lakh from IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Digi Gnan is a platform for students, especially from rural background, to enable knowledge sharing and self-learning platform digitally. The idea for developing the platform struck the two students during the field trip organized by Pallavi Model School, Boduppal. During the trip, the students noticed that the digital literacy was lacking in students, particularly girls from villages.

Under Digi Gnan, digital literacy, employability skills and cyber security skills would be imparted as part of a pilot programme to over 500 students from Pratapsingaram, Kachavanisingaram, Edulabad and Muthyalaguda.

Over the next 12 months, 50 volunteers will enable Digi Gnan expand to 25 villages reaching over 1000 students in Telangana, which would make the startup to be financially viable.

The IT Minister had personally committed to fund the students’ idea during the fifth anniversary of WE HUB on March 8th. On Saturday, the students pitched the idea to the IT Minister in the presence of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and sought a seed investment of Rs 10 lakhs.

KT Rama Rao quizzed the students about the financial viability of Digi Gnan, Mentor and Advisor road map and return on investment. In reply, the students presented the financial projections and assured the Minister of a successful return on the investment. Impressed with them and their idea, KT Rama Rao provided a seed capital of Rs. 8 lakh.