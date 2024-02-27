JPMorgan Chase RUN 2024 celebrated 11th edition in India

The Run championed sustainability, zero-waste, diversity, inclusion, and community impact.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 02:45 PM

Hyderabad: The 11th annual corporate employee run was held by JPMorgan Chase across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

More than 27,000 employees came together, forging closer relationships between colleagues, and creating shared experiences and memorable moments.

“The event offers shared experiences, memories driven by a common sense of purpose for all of us. Apart from pursuing our impact initiatives for children’s education, welfare, and sustainability, this annual celebration of team camaraderie unifies us in the spirit of healthy living, supporting our personal and collective goals,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, of Corporate Centers, India and Philippines, JPMorgan Chase.

This year, participants from four cities had the option of participating in a 5K or 10K format, with additional categories. The event brought together first-timers, amateurs, and expert runners.

The event was also a platform to celebrate human connections with employees pledging their support for causes and champion themes at display covering disability, LGBTQ+, veterans, women and intergenerational inclusion, sustainability, wellness, camaraderie, and community impact.

The RUN supports child welfare and education, health and nutrition kits, hygiene kits, school supplies and other materials were donated to children from underserved communities, particularly those who are HIV+ or suffer from terminally ill diseases.