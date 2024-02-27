Hyderabad: Second AMB Cinemas multiplex to open at RTC X Roads

The seven-screen multiplex, slated to replace the erstwhile Sudharshan 70mm at RTC X Roads, signifies the second establishment under the prestigious AMB Cinemas brand, following its successful debut in Gachibowli.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 02:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Asian Group and Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu are all set to launch another deluxe AMB Cinemas multiplex in the city, marking a significant addition to the cinematic landscape.

The seven-screen multiplex, slated to replace the erstwhile Sudharshan 70mm at RTC X Roads, signifies the second establishment under the prestigious AMB Cinemas brand, following its successful debut in Gachibowli.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nobel laureate Prof Semenza receives Genome Valley Excellence Award

Sudharshan 70mm, a longstanding landmark in Hyderabad’s entertainment scene, was originally founded and inaugurated by T. Narsimhulu on August 15, 1970. However, after years of operation, the theater faced challenges and was ultimately demolished in 2010, reportedly due to financial losses.

AMB Cinemas, initiated by Mahesh Babu as his inaugural venture into the film exhibition domain, first opened its doors to audiences in 2018 at Gachibowli. Since then, it has garnered acclaim for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to delivering unparalleled cinematic experiences.