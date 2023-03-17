Jr NTR lists his favorite films of Vishwak Sen

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Source: Twitter/VamsiShekar.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR graced the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s latest film, Das Ka Dhamki, at Shilpakala Vedka in Hyderabad on Friday. Jr NTR said that it was his responsibility to attend the event for his brother Vishwak Sen.

Jr NTR also added that he loves Vishwak Sen’s energy and that it could never be possible for him to speak with the same energy and confidence Vishwak Sen has in his career. Besides this, Jr NTR also lauded Vishwak Sen’s versatile choice of roles and films at such a young age. Jr NTR picks his favorite films of Vishwak Sen at the event.

Jr NTR said that Vishwak Sen’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is his go-to film whenever he is tensed or bored. He loved Vishwak’s comic expressions in the film. Jr NTR also appreciated Vishwak Sen’s attempt at both acting and direction for the film Falaknuma Das. Jr NTR was shocked after watching Vishwak Sen’s versatility in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and HIT: The First Case. Jr NTR revealed that he loved Vishwak Sen’s efforts in all these films as an actor.

Vishwak Sen’s latest film, Das Ka Dhamki, is going to be released on March 22 for Ugadi. The film is going to have a pan-Indian release in multiple languages. This is the first pan-Indian film in Vishwak Sen’s career.