JSP serving only Chandrababu’s interests: Perni Nani

Perni Nani recalled that the JSP president was well vaware that his party lacked strength even at the time of establishing it which was why he did not contest in 2014

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Tadepalli: Former Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Perni Nani on Friday dubbed Jana Sena Party as a `tenthouse party’ and alleged that its president Pawan Kalyan was working only for Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Reacting to the film actor’s view at a media conference that poll alliances among stronger parties were needed to defeat the YSR Congress Party in the state, Nani recalled that the JSP president was well vaware that his party lacked strength even at the time of establishing it which was why he did not contest in 2014.

“But he contested in 2019 with the sole aim of splitting the anti-incumbency vote against the Chandrababu government so that Jagan would not benefit from it. I pity the Janasainiks who blindly trust Pawan Kalyan. Instead of sacrificing their lives for the film star, they should try to fulfil the dreams of their parents,” he stated.