BioAsia 2023: AI-based ‘nLite 360’ to treat jaundice in newborns

The IIT-Hyderabad-based MedTech startup’s device will treat jaundice in newborns more efficiently

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

The IIT-Hyderabad-based MedTech startup’s device will treat jaundice in newborns more efficiently. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Jaundice is one of the most common health problems that affect newborns, leading them to undergo phototherapy treatments which might take a due course of time.

IIT-Hyderabad-based MedTech startup ‘HeaMac’, has come up with an AI-based phototherapy device ‘nLite 360’ to treat jaundice more efficiently.

Exhibited at the ongoing BioAsia 2023 in the city, the AI device is claimed to be limiting the drawbacks of the usual incubators in time and treatment factors.

“The device can provide treatment to newborn babies in 1/3rd amount of time than the usual phototherapy devices,” says Ankitha Kolloju, the cofounder of HeaMac.

The device also tends to minimise the mother-baby separation, as the portable unit where the baby rests can be separated from the device and can be carried to the mother, without hindering the treatment.

Additionally, the device has certain sensors to estimate the treatment parameters and does not need a specialist to monitor the newborns 24×7. The device, which is in its testing stages, is yet to be launched in the markets and is estimated to be available to people in the next three months.