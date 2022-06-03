Jubilee Hills case: Home Minister assures action

Published: Updated On - 09:49 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has termed the Jubilee Hills gang-rape a ‘ghastly incident’ and has assured strong action against the offenders, irrespective of their background.

Responding to a tweet from IT Minister KT Rama Rao asking for immediate and stern action, the Home Minister said the DGP and the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner were already directed to make all out efforts and to arrest all the suspects at the earliest. They were told to take strong action as per law, he said.

