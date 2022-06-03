| Ktr Expresses Shock Over Minor Gang Rape Asks Police Not To Spare Anyone

KTR expresses shock over minor gang-rape, asks Police not to spare anyone

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:44 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed shock and outrage at the gang-rape of a minor girl in the city.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister also requested Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy and City Police Commissioner CV Anand to take immediate and stern action.

Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 3, 2022

“Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations,” he said.

Also read: Minor girl gang-raped by youngsters in car in Hyderabad