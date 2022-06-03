KTR expresses shock over minor gang-rape, asks Police not to spare anyone

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed shock and outrage at the gang-rape of a minor girl in the city.
Taking to Twitter, the Minister also requested Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy and City Police Commissioner CV Anand to take immediate and stern action.
Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad
Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations
— KTR (@KTRTRS) June 3, 2022
“Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations,” he said.
