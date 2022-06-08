Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Court grants police custody of suspect

Published: Updated On - 12:59 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday granted the Jubilee Hills police three days custody of the prime suspect in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case.

Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police on Friday last and remanded in judicial custody. Malik along with five other juveniles are allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a minor girl after a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills.

The police had announced the arrest of all six suspects on Tuesday.

